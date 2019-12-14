Middle school students participate in manufacturing industry workshop

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several middle school students from various parts of the Northern Panhandle had the opportunity to learn about today’s manufacturing industry.

The West Virginia Manufacturers Association hosted a workshop which focused on current career opportunities as well as training for those types of jobs. The program began with presentations on manufacturing, then moved on to hands-on labs with from local companies.

“A lot of what they are learning today and a lot of the message and the awareness we are trying to create is specifically what those jobs look like,” said program director Monica Cross. “These aren’t the stereotypical perception a factory jobs and heavy lifting and dark dank conditions. These jobs require a lot of high level skills, a deep knowledge of technology.”

Some of the labs included exercises like building challenges and group activities.