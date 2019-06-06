More thefts reported in St. Clairsville

There are new developments in a St. Clairsville crime spree.

On Wednesday, we told you about the theft of a truck and numerous tools from the St. Clairsville Schools’ maintenance garage. There were also car break-ins in the same neighborhood.

Now, it looks as if the thieves may have stolen something else as well. A man who left his $21,000 camper parked and locked in a parking area on Route 40 discovered that it has vanished.

“His 2014 tan Rockwood camper that was parked around the 215 Exit off of Route 40 had been stolen through the night sometime or in the early morning hours,” said Chief Jeff Henry of the St. Clairsville Police Department.

Chief Jeff Henry says it may be no coincidence that the pickup truck stolen from the school had a trailer hitch and ball on it.

He says the thieves may have used that truck to hook up the camper and drive it away.



Chief Henry says the camper was locked, but the lock had been cut off. The chief urges residents to keep an eye on any unusual behavior, and call the police to report it immediately.