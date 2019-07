WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling hosted “Mutts and A Movie Night” on Friday evening at Heritage Port.

The public was invited to bring their canine companions for a screening of the Disney classic “101 Dalmatians.”

While pets are not typically allowed at Heritage Port, the city relaxed the rules for this event. Pet owners had to keep their dogs on leashes, and of course had to make sure to clean up after them.