New liquor laws at certain WV businesses

Starting this weekend, a new law in West Virginia will allow certain types of businesses to serve alcohol to customers on Sundays as early as 10:00 a.m. across the state.

The change is due to the passage of Senate Bill 561. The law will apply to some Class A on-premises retailers who have a WVABCA license, including private clubs, private resort hotels, golf courses and others.

Distilleries, wineries and brewers will also be allowed to conduct complimentary sampling at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays, but will not be allowed to sell until 1:00 p.m.