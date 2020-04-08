Ohio County 9-1-1 screening callers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s always important to thank a front line worker. But now, they’re more crucial than ever, and keeping them protected is essential to getting through this pandemic together.

The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management alerted the public of new screening questions you will be asked if you call 9-1-1.

But, this is nothing new to Ohio County 9-1-1 dispatchers.

In fact– they’ve been screening callers since the first positive COVID-19 case was announced in Ohio County three weeks back. They are working closely with the health department and taking down information on cases based solely on addresses, and not names. This can then be used to alert first responders of possible public health concerns.

The screening questions will also be asked after a first responder has been dispatched, and if you check off on two or more of the questions they will arrive in Personal Protective Gear.

So, the questions that we ask callers is: Have you been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19? Do you have a cough or fever? It’s just three simple questions, but if they answer ‘yes’ to two of those questions, we give it out as public flu like symptoms. So, that tells our first responders that you need to go in with protection. Thersa Russell – 9-1-1 director, Ohio County

They do want to remind callers that there is no stigma attached to the virus, and there will be no delay in service.