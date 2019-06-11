Ohio Republican senators present budget proposal

Republicans in the Ohio Senate unveiled their two-year budget proposal for the state on Tuesday.

Their plan includes reduced state income taxes, minimum salary raises for teachers, boost spending for foster care and an additional $125 million allocated to Governor Mike DeWine’s education proposal.

Senators also outlined how their vision differed from the $69 billion plan approved last month by the GOP-controlled House.

State lawmakers are facing a June 30 deadline to have a spending plan signed by the governor.

