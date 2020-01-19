OVAC Wrestling: An unbreakable bond

One weekend in January the Ohio Valley is taken over by a tight-knit high school sport.

The OVAC wrestling tournament is now under way in their 67th year. Schools from both sides of the river come together to achieve the title of OVAC champion.

However behind the mat, the teams, coaches and organizers hold a bond that is more like a family. In fact, Ron Mauck himself becomes emotional speaking on the bond that has formed over the years.

Because its something I’ve been doing my whole life basically and all the people that we have they are they are here. Ron Mauck, former director

I’ve always said that this is one that’s kind of like a reunion its great to see these guys come back year after year the wrestling family is a very tight knit family. Doug Campbell, Assistant Director of Wesbanco Arena

The OVAC Wrestling Tournaments wrap up tomorrow at Wesbanco Arena.