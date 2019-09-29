Partnership leads to improvements in Wellsville School District

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Wellsville High School is boosting a new look on their football field this season.

The gridiron feature new turf and a new black top that surrounds the field.

This was all made possible through a partnership that formed many years ago.

We were contacted about four years ago by Advance Power, which became South Field Energy, talking about the possibility of putting in a gas fire electric plant in our area. Rich Bereschik, Wellsville Schools Superintendent

It was a win-win situation for both parties involved and a collaboration formed shortly afterwards.

South Field Energy received a tax break from the school district.

In return, Wellsville Schools is receiving $1.7 million during the phase and another $1.5 million each year for 15 years after construction is complete.

Some of that money went towards Wellsville High School football field but there were many other things at the top of the to-do list that many won’t notice.

We put a whole new heating and cooling system in Garfield Elementary. We also went and we put air condition in Daw Elementary. Rich Bereschik, Wellsville Schools Superintendent

Improvements can also be seen inside the classroom as the school district has recently hired a new high school math teacher and brought back elementary art and music teachers.

Hiring a full-time mental health expert is also in works.

We’re probably one of the only school systems in Columbiana County that has a resource officer in every building. So, we’ve taken a whole new approach to safety of our children. Rich Bereschik, Wellsville Schools Superintendent

Wellsville School District will reexamine their needs before deciding their next project.