Planning Commission mulls future of Wheeling Suspension Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Planning Commission is working hard to figure out the best course of action for keeping the Wheeling Suspension Bridge open.

A public meeting was held Thursday night, in which multiple options were presented. These options include coming up with a plan to block the suspension bridge from buses and trucks, along with the possibility of closing the bridge to all vehicular traffic while allowing people to cross the bridge by foot or bicycle.

“I think at this point in time, we need to have some sort of barrier to keep people off of that bridge,” said C.J. Kaiser, Chairman of the Historic Landmarks Commission.

A member of the public, Jeanne Finstein, spoke on behalf of Friends of Wheeling, Inc.

“Friends of Wheeling’s suggestion is to close it permanently to vehicles,” said Finstein. “Make it pedestrians and bicycles only. This bridge is far too valuable to take so nonchalantly and to treat it as poorly as we have.”

The Suspension Bridge was closed after a charter bus crossed it back in June, causing damage to the structure of the bridge.

Thursday’s meeting was mainly an attempt to start weighing future options.

