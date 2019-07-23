Players prepare for the 74th annual All-Star Game

BETHANY- Today the West Virginia team and head coach Mike Eddy hit the field at Bethany college as they continue their practices throughout the week. This year the W.Va. team consists of 30 players from all across the state and Ohio valley, including players from Wheeling Park, Linsly, Weir High, Magnolia, Cameron, John Marshall and Magnolia. one thing is certain, although the players are looking for a win Saturday, they’re also enjoying the experience along the way.

“We’re just having fun. We all want to win but at the end of the day it is an all-star game, we do want to have fun out there, ” said Wide Receiver, Aaron Alvarez, “Whichever team has more fun I think might sneak a win out.”

“Our offense looks pretty good, we’ve put some good stuff in there. But there’s a lot we have to learn but I think it’s going to be pretty easy once saturday hits,” said quarterback Pat Mirandy.

The West Virginia team will be facing an Ohio team of 32 players this year and are coached by Indian Creek’s head coach, Andrew Connor. The Ohio Valley is represented by players from Shadyside, Union Local, St. Clairsville, Bridegport, Bellaire, Steubenville, Martins Ferry, Harrison Central, Barnesville, and Toronto. These players say they know they have tough competition playing against some of the best talent in W.Va. But coach Connor says they’re motivated to win big come Saturday.

“I think the kids have picked up pretty well. We’re going to try to do some basic stuff,” said Connor. “We’re going to be into a gun, try to run the ball inside the tackle, we’re going to try to build some inside zone and try to get outside with some dispute we have with tailback, and try to throw the football at the strengths of both Brennan Norris and Davis Black.”