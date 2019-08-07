Police Chief: No evidence of gunshots at USA Today HQ

The building was evacuated around noon for reports of a man armed with a weapon

McLEAN, Va. — The headquarters of the Gannett building was evacuated as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building, which came in shortly before noon Thursday.

According to Associated Press, police cleared the building without incident around 3:30 p.m.

Fairfax County Police Chief Roessler was told the man was an ex-employee, but it is not confirmed if it was a USA Today employee, as they share the building with other businesses.

Police say they have not found any evidence of injuries or gunshots at this time. Officials from their Special Operations division are conducting a search of the large building, which may take a few hours. They are continuing to evacuate as they search, according to Roessler.

First responders are seen near the building that houses Gannett and USA Today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area.

Associated Press contributed to this report.