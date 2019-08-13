Pres. Trump touts American Energy, Manufacturing in Western PA

President Donald Trump arrives before signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MONACA, Pa. (WTRF) – President Trump made his return to the Upper Ohio Valley on Tuesday afternoon. This time, he was in Western Pennsylvania.

Less than three weeks after attending a campaign fundraiser in Wheeling, the president paid a visit to the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca to speak about American energy and manufacturing.

President Trump is showcasing growing efforts to capitalize on Western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

The facility, which critics claim will become the largest air polluter in Western Pennsylvania, is being constructed in an area hungry for investment.

President Trump praised the complex for it’s growth and worker productivity.

“Getting this massive job done right has required more than 1,500 pieces of heavy equipment, one of the largest cranes and you have thousands of tons of concrete, aluminum and steel,” said Pres. Trump. “And nearly 6,000 of the strongest, toughest and most talented workers anywhere on Earth.”

The project currently has between 5,000 and 6,000 construction workers. However, once operational, the site will employ just 600 permanent employees.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that President Trump is “touting his Administration’s economic accomplishments and support for America’s expanding domestic manufacturing and energy production.”

Deere added that the administration’s policies “make it possible for multi-billion dollar investments like the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, which highlights the potential for the Appalachian region to become a second center of U.S. petrochemical manufacturing.”