Preschool teacher, rape crisis center counselor among 14 arrested in Jackson Township sex predator sting

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Jackson Township Police Department reports the agency arrested 14 sexual predators in a recent sting operation.

“Operation Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ran from January 31 through February 3.

One of the suspects has been identified as Jerry Roeal Ragsdale, 38, of Canton. He’s charged with disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, attempted unlawful sexual conduct and importuning. He’s listed in a police report as a preschool teacher.

Another suspect has been identified as Adam Eric Leidke, 48, of Cleveland Heights. He’s listed as a counselor at Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 73, are from areas including Wooster, Newcomerstown, Canton, Cleveland, Barberton, Akron, Massillon, Cleveland Heights, Stow, North Canton and Orrville.

They are accused of soliciting law enforcement officers posing as 15-year-old males and females.

Charges range from unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and in one case, Jonathan Settle, 24, of Orrville, is charged with possession of criminal tools, in possession of condoms and lubricant at the time of his arrest.