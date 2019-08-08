President Trump visits Dayton after mass shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to a hospital in Dayton Wednesday where many of the victims of Sunday’s attack were treated.

The White House said Trump planned to thank first responders and hospital staff, as well as meet with victims and their families.

At least 200 protesters gathered outside the hospital hoping to send a message to the president that he’s not welcome in the city.

Protesters and supporters of the president also gathered in Dayton’s Oregon district where the mass shooting took place.

Chris Conley said his support of the president is unwavering.

“I know a lot people in the community think that he is not doing enough and that we should ban assault weapons and do all kinds of things like that,” Conley said. “I don’t agree with any of that – so I’m a Trump supporter all the way.”

Connor Betts opened fire early Sunday morning, killing nine people, including his 22-year-old sister before officers fatally shot him within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.

Elisha Osama, a local business owner, said she wanted to voice her opposition to civilian ownership of assault-style weapons and her support for first responders.

“They ran to the problem and they took care of it in seconds and that’s just unheard of,” Osama said. “And still nine people were murdered and that just tells you that nobody should have the access to assault-style weapons – nobody should have that access.”

Trump’s motorcade did not travel through the Oregon District.

Later Wednesday, Trump will travel to El Paso, Texas – the site of the second mass shooting last weekend.