Religious group asked city council to stop starting meetings with prayer, mayor responds

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local city council received notice from a non-profit foundation concerning their start of public council meetings with a prayer.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which bills itself as “educating the public on matters of non-theism”, has placed Wheeling City Council on notice about starting meetings with a prayer.

Wheeling’s Mayor believes City Council has the right to begin with prayer.

One local attorney who’s dealt with the foundation says prayer at government meetings has taken place since the beginning of the nation.

We actually looked at the case law and we’re gonna make some efforts to kind of tweak what we do, going to make sure that we still have a prayer which is meaningful for people who do believe and actually want to participate. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

City Council’s not doing that here. They’re not trying to establish any religion. They’re simply starting their council meetings with a prayer. Our government is not wanting, back to what the forefathers intended, all kinds of our documents reference God. Our money, things like ‘In God We Trust.'”) Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas Law Firm

Several years ago the FFRF took on both the City of Steubenville and the Village of Stratton concerning religious symbols and local government and lost those cases