Rep. Johnson shares details from his visit to U.S.-Mexico border

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The southern border of the United States of America remains one of the primary pathways illegal drugs enter in to the country.

Along with several of his Ohio colleagues, United States Representative Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) made a quick, one-day fact-finding trip to El Paso, Texas at the southern border. Congressman Johnson has nothing but praise for the commitment to duty and professionalism displayed by Border Patrol agents and summarizes what he saw there.

“The humanitarian crisis that exists on the southern border is humanitarian because of the volume of people that are trying to get across our southern border with impunity, violating the law,” said Rep. Johnson. “That’s the humanitarian crisis. It’s not a humanitarian crisis because of the way people are treated. They are treated better at our border than where they came from.”

Rep. Johnson says he believes that national news organizations have presented a skewed view of the border crisis based on what he saw.