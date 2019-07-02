Results of water study presented in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At the campus of Ohio University Eastern another meeting concerning Belmont County’s water drew about 50 people.

Billed as a “Environmental Community Science Meeting” by organizers, professors from both Yale and Duquesne Universities presented results of their research on effects of shale well pads on groundwater.

While both pro-and-anti fracking camps staked out positions, they both agree on the need for the scientific method.

“Thriving Earth Exchange Project: “The data’s so important because you can’t argue with the science,” said Jill Hunkler, Community Lead for the American Geophysical Union “Thriving Earth Exchange Project”. “We have to look furthermore and support local community science because that’s how we can go to our legislators and lawmakers, and make positive changes and regulations that will actually protect public health.”

“First, we hope that her data is available publicly, because we’d love to take a ‘look-see’ at it,” added Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations for the Ohio Oil & Gas Association. “Second, we also hope that folks at maybe the EPA, or DNR, or maybe Marietta College, or somewhere else, takes a look at it, and sort of verifies it. Knowing what we already know about some of the other presenters this evening, there’s definitely a bias of sort of ‘anti-oil and gas’ in the room.”

Chadsey went on to say Ohio has changed its law concerning injection wells since earthquakes occurred near a site in 2013. He explained the well operator drilled into granite, which doesn’t absorb water. That operator subsequently went to federal prison for violating environmental law.