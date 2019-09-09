Rising heat and humidity Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Jordan Waterhouse scored three first half touchdowns to give Wheeling Central a 20-0 lead, as they cruised to a 39-12 win over Steubenville Central.

Wheeling Central improves to 2-0 while the Crusaders slip to 1-1. The Maroon Knights will face Linsly next Saturday and the Crusaders visit Southern.