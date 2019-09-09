Rising heat and humidity Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows near 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 87-89.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker