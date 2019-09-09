Rising heat and humidity Tuesday

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 87-89.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Noon weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Noon weather"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter