Rocking Out Against Rape helping hundreds of sexual assault victims in Ohio Valley

The money raised from R.O.A.R. will help empower local sexual assault victims in the five counties SAHC covers.

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to SAHC, one in six women and one in ten men will have an attempted sexual assault done to them in the state of West Virginia. With one in four girls and one in six boys experiencing sexual violence before they turn 18.

As sexual assault continues to be a heinous crime, many times going unreported, the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center says the number of victims they have assisted in the past year has tripled. From serving 200 people in 2018 to over 600 people in 2019, the group’s 24-hour hotline and the profound impact in the valley has shown a a need for funds.

The nonprofit will be hosting their second year of the R.O.A.R. event, aka Rock Out Against Rape. The event at River City in Wheeling will have the band “Zane Run” playing, multiple auctions, and live survivor art pieces.

If you would like to join us, we have a very special guest that will be there at the ROAR event this year. We will have a local survivor from Hancock County be speaking about her experience and how SAHC was able to provide services to her. Ashley Carpenter, Executive Director at SAHC

The money that funnels back in is going to things that nobody thinks about. Maybe water for a human trafficking victim, a blanket, taxi rides to and from the hospital. Ashley Carpenter, Executive Director at SAHC

Last year R.O.A.R. raised over $9,000 going back to sexual assault victims in the Northern Panhandle.

This event will be taking place on March 28th from 7 to 10 p.m. Presale tickets are $25, and at the door it’s $30. To buy tickets, head here.

Sponsors include Bill Ihlenfeld, Toni Dicarlos, WVU, WesBanco, Main Street Bank, Breaking Skin, Capitol Health Care, Elgin McArdle, City of Wheeling, and Caroline Dillon.