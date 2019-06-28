RoughRiders hold pep rally ahead of AAL Championship Game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia RoughRiders week continues in the Friendly City.

On Thursday night, the RoughRiders held a pep rally at River City Restaurant to rally up their fan base ahead of the big game.

The West Virginia RoughRiders have had quite the year. It started out with them bringing professional football back to the Ohio Valley and now the team is on the brink of an AAL title.

Before the RoughRiders moved here from Richmond, there was an 11-year absence of professional football, after the Ohio Valley Greyhounds folded after the 2007 season.

Some fans were around for those days and after a decade of waiting patiently, they saw the return of pro football to our community.

“It’s awesome,” said RoughRiders fan William Moren. “I love it. I’ve been waiting for a long time for it to come back.”

Then there are the kids, who weren’t around for the Greyhounds. The RoughRiders are their first memory of professional football in the Ohio Valley.

“It’s pretty nice because we have something to look forward to almost every weekend so that’s nice to have it here in the valley,” said Gabriella, a young RoughRiders fan.

And no matter the age of the fan, the confidence in the RoughRiders remains the same.

While the fans are enjoying every minute of this experience, it’s arguably most special for the RoughRider players who were born and raised in the Ohio Valley.

“I don’t know if it could be scripted any better,” said Connor Arlia, RoughRiders WR and a Weirton native. “Going into this, I really didn’t know what to expect and the support we’ve had from the Ohio Valley has been amazing. It’s been unbelievable.”

If you want to support the RoughRiders one last time in their inaugural season, tickets are still on sale for the AAL Championship game at WesBanco Arena. The RoughRiders host another undefeated team, the Carolina Energy, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Also, be sure to tune in to our RoughRiders pregame show.

Scott Nolte and Caroline Peters will be live from WesBanco Arena. It all starts at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, right before the AAL Championship Game. The show will stream on our WTRF 7News Facebook page, as well as our website.



