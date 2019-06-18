Sandy Hook families say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them child porn

Lawyers for the relatives of sandy hook victims say Alex Jones’ attorneys sent them child porn.

The Infowars host is being sued – accused of spreading the false claim that the deadly 2012 shooting was a hoax.

26 people — 20 students and six adults — were killed at sandy hook elementary school in newton, Connecticut.

According to court documents – lawyers for the families says as part of the defamation suit, jones’ attorney sent them an image that “appeared to be child pornography.”

It was reported to the FBI – the agency has not commented.

Jones denied any involvement and says he is being framed.