Saving for retirement still encouraged during Coronavirus crisis

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, questions about the future of the economy rise.

Financial advisors say that many of the questions are regarding retirement plans and 401 K’s.

Regardless of age and current conditions of our economy, people with retirement plans are encouraged to keep consistently putting money into their plans.

This is appropriate for most people I think. So just continue to fund your 401K and like I said you will be very pleased that you did. Peter Holloway, Senior Vice President – Hazlett, Burt and Watson

Holloway says it’s important to talk to your advisors during this time regarding any financial questions.

