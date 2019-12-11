Sen. Capito “disappointed” about possible USMCA delay

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – On Tuesday, officials for the United States, Canada and Mexico announced a new trade deal called USMCA, which is meant to replace NAFTA.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democrats would support the revised agreement, it looked like smooth sailing through the U.S. Senate. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate won’t take up the trade agreement until after the Impeachment trial of President Trump.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) agrees with the delay, but is not happy.

“We can’t act on something we don’t have,” said Capito. “And when we have impeachment in front of us we’re not doing anything but impeachment. I’m very disappointed with that.”

Capito tells 7News that the impeachment hearings will take six days a week, with no time for additional business.