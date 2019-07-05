Breaking News
Senators introduce “All-American Flag Act”

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – A pair of United States Senators say that the federal government should have to buy American flags made in United States of America.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have introduced legislation they call the “All-American Flag Act.” It would require the government to purchase flags produced entirely with American-made materials and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Collins says the rule change would make sure “the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”

