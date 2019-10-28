Cranes arrive to remove bus partially swallowed by sinkhole

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities investigate after a Port Authority bus was caught in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated Monday morning for minor injuries. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two cranes have arrived to remove a city bus partially swallowed when a sinkhole opened during morning rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard when the bus plunged into the hole Monday morning. Officials say the passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says the bus is sitting on three power lines, two of them 22,000-volt lines. He said there are also fiberoptic cables, and damage to them could affect communications in the tri-state area.

Hissrich says setting up the cranes and other preparation will take hours. After a 300-ton crane lifts the 14-ton bus, the power and fiberoptic lines and pipes below can be assessed and repaired.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter