Speech/Hearing Clinic, psychology lab coming to WLU

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University has hung the “No Vacancy” sign on one of their campus buildings.

The fourth floor of Campbell Hall of Health Sciences will house two new clinical spaces to bolster the university’s health science programs.

One of the spaces will house an enlarged Speech and Hearing Clinic. The other will house an entirely new psychology lab to support the university’s master’s program in Clinical Psychology.

We know that there is a need in audiology, speech pathology and with behavioral health in this region. That — so, we’re really hoping to serve the community. Dr. Karen Kettler, Dean of WLU College of Sciences

We have quite a few students registered now in our master’s program in clinical psychology, and we want to be able to provide the clinical opportunities for them. Dr. Stephen Greiner, President of West Liberty University

Greiner adds university leadership sees the new clinics as helping to meet a regional need for health science professionals and not just a local one.

The university hopes to have the project ready for bids by mid-February.

