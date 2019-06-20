Splash party to benefit Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend and you love great music, we have an idea for you.

There will be a splash party held this Friday and it will benefit the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra . It will be held at a private residence and tickets cost $50.

The money will help cover the cost of two free concerts the youth orchestra perform each year. There are anywhere from 45 to 80 kids involved in the orchestra and this is one of two fundraisers held in support of the young musicians.

“The reason we have fundraisers is, we try to keep it as much free as possible so that no person can be left behind if there is a desire to play music,” said David Miller, chair of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s steering committee.

C.A. House Music will also be involved in the event.

“It’s a lot of fun, great music, good people,” said Bryan Braunlich, general manager of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. “Music provided by CA Music House so it’s going to be a great event to help support our youth orchestra.”

So if you’re interested in attending the party and contributing to a great cause you can call the symphony office at 304-232-6191.