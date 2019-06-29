Steubenville road work

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – We have a quick traffic update for Steubenville residents.

Beginning Saturday and lasting throughout next week, a contractor will begin place the new hot-mix asphalt surface on the streets listed on your screen. Traffic will be maintained, but motorists are asked to give themselves extra time for travel.

The project streets will have posted “no parking” signs at least one day in advance. If vehicles are left on the street, they will be towed and owners will be responsible for towing and storage fees.