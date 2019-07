BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Evening storms rolled into the Ohio Valley, causing some flooding and leaving many without power.

According to EMA Director Bob Fowler, residents should stay home and off the roads if possible to stay out of the way of emergency workers.

The roads are covered in debris from the storm. Parts of Route 67 were shut down because of fallen power lines, while portions of Rabbit Hill Road have also been closed.