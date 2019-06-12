Summer activities in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

There are many fun things to do in the City of Weirton!

A few of them are to spend a day at Starvaggi Pool and Park.

The pool is open every day of the week unless the weather is bad. The pool is open from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is a look at some of the prices!

Resident memberships are $125 for the season. Non-resident memberships are $140. A resident is defined as anyone who lives in the incorporated city limits of Weirton, or Hancock County. Memberships include up to two (2) adults and four (4) children. Additional children (more than 4) in a family can be added for $25 each. An additional adult (more than 2) can be added for $50 each.

Day passes are $4 apiece.

Group swim lessons will be offered at Starvaggi Pool June 24-28. The entry fee is $50 for members and $65 for non-members. There will be two time slots for the lessons: 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. For more information on lessons, call Program Director Chris Krishak at (304) 797-5721.

Shelters can be rented as available and Starvaggi Pool is a great place to celebrate your special event with a pool party. For more information, call the pool office at (304) 723-1040 anytime after 12 p.m. daily.

They are doing a new thing this year!

The Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, in cooperation with the city and the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be offering a new Movies in the Park program throughout the summer.

Movies in the Park will provide movies for viewing by the public, free of charge, at selected parks and other sites in the city.

“This is another great example of the kind of teamwork we’ve come to expect in the city of Weirton,”parks Executive Director Coty Shingle said. “This is a project we’ve considered many times over the years but never really had the funding.”

They had their first movie showing of Super 8 on Tuesday.

Around 80 people showed up for the movie!

City officials say it was a great start to summer season and this new event.