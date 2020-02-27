THC candy comes to Tyler County, U.S. Attorney warns parents

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A warning for parents from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District: Watch out for tainted candy that has already hit Tyler County.

If someone offers a 12 year old candy, what kid would say no to that? ​ But with THC infused candy on the rise in West Virginia, the United States Attorney is warning parents to be on the lookout.​

Edibles are sold in lollipops, in gummy bears, in chocolate, in popcorn; almost anything you can imagine, THC is being injected into it. Bill Powell, United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

Though states like Colorado have legalized recreational marajuana, West Virginia has not. This means buying and selling of these THC products is a criminal offense…especially if it’s targeting minors.​ To put these edibles in perspective, the West Virginia Department of Justice says this impersonation candy contains nearly 35 percent more THC than an average joint.

We’re seeing more and more children particularly overdosing on these products. It’s extraordinarily potent, and Nerds candy is just another example of the types of things you can see it in. The problem with edibles is​ it takes much longer to react, so in regards to children, they take candy thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to get high,’ and then they don’t have a reaction for an hour or two, they think, ‘Oh, I should take more.’ Bill Powell, United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

The THC infused ‘Nerds Ropes’ found in Tyler County look extraordinarily similar to the well-known brand, making it misleading for the passing eye.​

These edibles aren’t from Nestles’ Chocolate company, they’re from specific companies that make them. Of more concern is the homemade stuff; people do their own making of candy.​ Bill Powell, United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

Powell says they are taking these edible finds seriously, and if you’re a parent or school official, he’s asking you to be proactive.​

If you see any candy that looks suspicious, Powell is asking for your help and a chance to fight this; get local law enforcement involved​.