The Unity Center receives large donation

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Unity Center in Benwood received a large donation today from a special donor.

Circus Saints and Sinners held an event earlier this year and all of the money raised, went straight to the unity center. The check was for over $45,000 and will help the center with their remodels.

We are going to be able to get all brand new appliances and start doing cooking classes once the remodel is complete and also continue to operate on a day to day basis. Mary Hess – Exec. Dir. Unity Center

Our annual reverse raffle chooses a local charity every year to be the benefactor of the event, and this year our major sponsors got together and chose the unity center based on their need for their remodel that they’re doing here, and we felt it was a very worthwhile proposition. Dean Connors – Event Co-chair, Circus, Saints, & Sinners

The center hopes to have their renovations finished by the end of 20-20