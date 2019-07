WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In addition to road debris, many across the Ohio Valley are without power Thursday night.

Officials on scene in Wellsburg tell us that most of the town is without power, but it’s beginning to come back on. Crews were working on getting trees cleared from a feeder line.

According to AEP, in Marshall County about 1,500 residents are without power, and the same goes for about 1,000 in Jefferson County.