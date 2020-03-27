Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Thunderstorms likely late Saturday

TONIGHT: Cloudy Skies with rain showers, Lows 50-54.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 70-72.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 73-77.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 50-54.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cool, Highs 52-56.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

