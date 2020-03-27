Thunderstorms likely late Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy Skies with rain showers, Lows 50-54.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 70-72.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 73-77.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 50-54.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cool, Highs 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker