Travis Braden reflects on Snowball Derby win

Earlier this month, For the third time in the last 10 years, the Snowball Derby had two Victory Lanes. The first was for Stephen Nasse, after the 24-year-old from Pinellas Park, Florida, crossed the start/finish line first to culminate a wild finish Monday night in the rain-delayed 52nd annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. But two hours later, after Nasse was disqualified following post-race technical inspection, the winner’s trophy was handed to Travis Braden as the 25-year-old from Wheeling, West Virginia, inherited the race win. For Braden, this was his first time participating in the race and the feeling of placing first was unlike any other.

“Just to run second was a victory in itself for our small team and to bring a snowball derby championship back to west virginia for the first time in 52 years of history that it’s come to the state so it’s a pretty emotional moment, it was a long week,” said Braden. “This event was a week long event so to end it off and take the trophy off was pretty special.”

Braden says he likes to serve as an inspiration to those interested in racing in the Ohio Valley. He says the best thing to do is get involved early.