U.S. Attorney issues warning ahead of “Prime Day”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shoppers around the world are spending Monday and Tuesday entering credit card and other personal information in order to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day.

In 2018, Prime Day sales estimated $4.19 billion globally.

Despite the success of Prime Day, many people are staying away due to cyber security concerns. But U.S. Attorney Bill Powell has a message if you do decide to take part in Amazon’s festivities.

“First of all, you want to make sure you’re on the Amazon site,” said Powell. “We’ve seen in this office in particular a whole bunch of fake sites, where people are asking you to press a button and link yourselves to another site.”

Powell says to avoid posting your social security number and clicking links that allow a website to obtain your Facebook information. And speaking of Facebook, Powell says recommends that you don’t broadcast your vacations to the world because people will know you are not home.