UMWA President reacts to Murray Energy bankruptcy filing

TRIANGLE, Va. (WTRF) – Just days after Murray Energy announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, the President of the United Mine Workers Association is addressing the current status of pension plans.

Murray Energy employs nearly 7,000 people across 17 active coal mines, some of which are in Ohio and West Virginia. The company is insisting it will remain open and that there is a bright future. However, some people are concerned about possible changes to pension plans should a bankruptcy court implement them.

Cecil Roberts, President of the United Mine Workers Association, released a video Thursday, explaining the process to those who could potentially be impacted by this situation.

“You should be aware that the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement will continue in full force until a bankruptcy judge declares otherwise or we re-negotiate the terms and conditions of employment for you,” said Roberts. “In either instance, you will have the opportunity to ratify that collective bargaining agreement.”

Roberts adds that Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy protection in Ohio and says that in their filing, they asked to terminate the collective bargaining agreement and any participating in the 1974 pension plan.

