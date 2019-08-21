Update on 54 cats rescued from St. Clairsville home

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Last week 7News was the first to bring you the story of more than 50 cats being rescued from a St. Clairsville man’s home.

They were found starving, without water, and in poor health.

Here’s an update on those cats and kittens. Several have already placed in foster homes, and at least one has been adopted by a family.

There are still 40 cats and kittens being cared for on the premises of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Rescuers say at first, even though they were painfully thin, they didn’t eat, they just drank water.

“They were drinking, before we could even get them all watered, we’d have to go back and start all over again,” said Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. “They were so dehydrated that that’s all they wanted was water. Now we’re seeing the opposite. They’re beginning to go more for the food. Most of them, we thought were feral. There are not feral at all. They are loveable, they want attention all the time.”

Later this week, you have a chance to meet some of these cats. They’re holding adoption days this Thursday and Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. tt the Elm Grove Tractor Supply. Quite a few are going to the vet this week to be spayed and neutered.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at (610) 314-5203.