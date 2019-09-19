Warm and humid weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then more humid, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers developing, Highs 74-78.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker