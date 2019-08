According to Weirton City Clerk of Court, police have served a warrant for the person in question for stealing the Make A Wish Box at Tudor’s Biscuit World in Weirton, WV.

Thank you everyone for sharing the post. She has been identified and arrested. Make-A-Wish is a wonderful organization,… Posted by Amanda Paul on Friday, August 2, 2019

The warrant was served to Jamie DeFrank for petty larceny.

Defrank will be in Magistrate Court on August 14th at 9 AM.

Wtrf.com will continue to cover this story as it develops