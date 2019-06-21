Well-known area judge will speak at statewide conference

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In the Ohio Valley, we know Judge Frank Fregiato as an outspoken, no-holds-barred Common Pleas Court judge in Belmont County.

But, he’s also active in the Sons of Italy.

On Saturday, Judge Fregiato is the keynote speaker at Ohio’s statewide Sons of Italy convention in Columbus.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to meet with these individuals,” he said. “The local president and local officials will be there. The state officials will be there. And quite frankly we are even having the officials from the National Sons of Italy come in and even officials from California. So it’s a great opportunity for me to be there giving the keynote speech.”

The subject he chose is the origins of the heroin crisis currently being faced in the United States. He will focus on the period before and after World War II, and what Italian-Americans can do about the problem.