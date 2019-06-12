Wheeling City officials speak on sudden water interruption

A waterline interruption for Fulton turned into a boil order for a large area of Wheeling.

The city alerted residents of a water interruption Monday evening but a boil order was to be put in place for the area due to water pipe work.

Officials say when the city shut off the water for that area, it also decreased the water pressure below state regulations from Fulton to Wheeling Park.

That included Woodsdale, Dimmeydale,and Pleasanton. Many residents were upset, saying they weren’t alerted soon enough.

City officials say if you did in fact consume the water before the order was placed, the chance of it being contaminated is slim.

“It’s more of a safety precaution than anything,” said Rusty Jebbia, Operations Manager of Wheeling. “Really, there’s no contamination in the system. The system wasn’t breached.”

The water department sent out a sample of the water Tuesday morning to be tested and says they hope the order will be lifted early.