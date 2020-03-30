Wheeling Division of Operations still operating in full force

As the Coronavirus Pamdemic continues — The Division of Operations of the city of Wheeling is still working hard and taking precautions.

This past weekends flooding proved just that, as for workers in the city building, there are some changes.

Non-essential employees have been working from home, split shifts in the finance department and the water accounting department.

As for first responders and operations, it’s business as usual.

The city assures everyone– no matter what is going on the necessary public workers will be there to help.

I can assure you that our employees are in tune with what’s going on. And they are excellent public employees and I feel as though they will answer the call and continue to operate and provide the services the citizens of Wheeling expect. Robert Herron | Wheeling City Manager

Herron says, the city continues to monitor employees who are out working in the public, as well as their families.