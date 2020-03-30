Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wheeling Division of Operations still operating in full force

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the Coronavirus Pamdemic continues — The Division of Operations of the city of Wheeling is still working hard and taking precautions.

This past weekends flooding proved just that, as for workers in the city building, there are some changes.

Non-essential employees have been working from home, split shifts in the finance department and the water accounting department.

As for first responders and operations, it’s business as usual.

The city assures everyone– no matter what is going on the necessary public workers will be there to help.

I can assure you that our employees are in tune with what’s going on. And they are excellent public employees and I feel as though they will answer the call and continue to operate and provide the services the citizens of Wheeling expect.

Robert Herron | Wheeling City Manager

Herron says, the city continues to monitor employees who are out working in the public, as well as their families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter