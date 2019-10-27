Wheeling Falls To 0-8

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Cardinals allowed 21-unanswered points in the final seven minutes of their 42-12 loss to Frostburg State on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Bishop Schmitt Field in a Mountain East Conference (MEC) game.



Wheeling University drops to 0-8 overall, 0-7 in the MEC. Meanwhile, the Bobcats improve to 7-1 in league play, 7-1 overall. Frostburg State is in its first year of transitioning from Division III and is not eligible for postseason play this season.

Wheeling will search for its first win next Saturday, November 2 when it travels to Glenville State for a MEC contest at 1 p.m.



