Wheeling Heritage holds 24th annual Celtic Celebration

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage held the 24th annual Celtic Celebration Saturday at the Artisan Center in downtown Wheeling.

The day was packed full of events consisting of live authentic celtic music and dancing. They also offered a full menu of celtic foods.

Irish whiskey tasting and mini genealogy sessions from Wheeling Genealogical Society also took place during the event.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter