Wheeling Hospital opens off-site Testing Center for COVID-19

Wheeling Hospital opened its off-site testing center this morning in the Wheeling Park parking lot next to the Ice Rink.

In order to be tested, those interested should call the hospital’s hotline at 304-221-3995 where nurses will determine if a patient is symptomatic.

Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and cough. If you have traveled to an endemic area or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, you should call the hotline.

At the test site, ID will be requested to verify the patient’s testing order.

Once verified, a consent form must be signed and then the patient will be tested for Influenza A and B, along with strep throat, if these tests are positive, that person will be directed to return home and call their primary care provider.

If the results are negative, the patient will be tested for COVID-19. The tests will be sent to Quest Diagnostics and the results will be sent to the person’s primary care provider.

Until the results are received by the physician, the patient will be instructed to return home to self-quarantine for 14-day.

The testing site is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.