Wheeling Mayor proclaims “West Virginia RoughRiders Week”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The undefeated West Virginia RoughRiders are preparing to host the American Arena League (AAL) Championship game next Saturday at WesBanco Arena.

Before that game is even played, the team is being honored by the City of Wheeling. Mayor Glenn Elliott issued a proclamation Friday that calls for a West Virginia RoughRiders week due to the team’s success, impact on the community and the fact that they brought professional football back to the City of Wheeling.

“We are very very pleased to see the success that the RoughRiders have brought to WesBanco Arena, to the City of Wheeling,” said Mayor Elliott. “It’s great that they’re in the championship game Saturday. We felt that a nice gesture would be just proclaim the next week in the City of Wheeling as West Virginia RoughRiders Week, so we’ve done that today.”

“West Virginia RoughRiders Week” goes from June 23 to June 29, concluding with the the AAL championship game at 7:00 p.m. next Saturday.