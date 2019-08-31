Wheeling Park Opens With Win Over Brooke

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Park opened the 2019 season with a 55-12 win over Brooke at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Bruins actually scored first when Josh Shorts hit Camden Bates for a 6-0 lead.

Park would take a 7-6 lead into the half when Alex Dunlevy hit Sincere Sinclair on an 18 – yard strike. The Patriots would score on their opening drive of the second half on a Dunlevy to Xavier Morris 10-yard score for a 14-6 lead.

The Park led 20-6 midway through the third quarter when Shorts hit Curtis Leonard to cut the Patriots lead to 20-12. But that would be all the scoring for the Bruins as Park would score 35 unanswered to get the win.

Park will visit St.Clairsville next week, while the Bruins travel to Hedgesville.