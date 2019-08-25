Wheeling Park pool wrapping up final days before offseason

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park pool is wrapping up its final days before the offseason.

Manager of Wheeling Park, Nat Goudy, says the pool had an unbelievable season.

Goudy says the heat wave passing through the Ohio Valley were some of his busiest but most fun days of the summer.

Although the pool is closing, Goudy encourages the public to reach to the park for potential events for next summer.

“We’re always looking for different activities for the children to do, and honestly, if anyone has any ideas, please drop us a line, an email or anything like that,” said Goudy. “We’re always looking for new and different things to do here within the park.”

Until next summer, Goudy tells people to look forward to the Wheeling Park Ice Rink in the coming months.