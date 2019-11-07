Wheeling Symphony Orchestra receives $25,000 check

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Today at the Capitol Theatre, a 25 thousand dollar check was presented to Wheeling Symphony Orchestra by E-Q-T Foundation.

The check presented is to help with the upcoming Symphony on Ice that attracts thousands of residents across the Ohio Valley. EQT Foundation awards non-profits around the area with funding for projects that enhance the area. The hope is that with this new sponsorship, the Wheeling Symphony orchestra can continue to perform the Symphony on Ice for the community.

The Symphony on Ice kicks off the holiday season on Thursday, December 5th at WesBanco Arena.